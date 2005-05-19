advertisement
MBA No More

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Earlier this spring, futurist and innovation thinker Jim Carroll penned the Masters of Business Imagination Manifesto. In it, he details what he considers the abilities that innovative leaders need:

  • see things differently
  • spur creativity in other people
  • focus on opportunity, not threat
  • refuses to accept the status quo
  • bring ideas to life
  • has the skill to learn and unlearn
  • refuses to say the word “can’t”
  • accepts challenges with passion and enthusiasm
  • embraces change rather than shying away from it
  • listens to people who are different then them
  • lives for the opportunity to have ideas challenged and debated
  • instead of saying “it won’t work,” asks the question, “how can we make it work?”

