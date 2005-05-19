Open Source To-Do Lists?

The Web team at Fast Company uses a Wiki and a project management tool called Basecamp to collaborate on the site and related work. (We also have a wall we pin 3-by-5 cards to, so don’t start thinking we’re totally high tech.)

But how widely can you open your project work to colleagues and partners? In his blog today, Joi Ito announced that he was opening his to-do list to the public.

If you’re waiting for me to do something or would like to suggest that I do something, please feel free to add it to my public To Do list on my wiki. This doesn’t guarantee that I’ll do it, but at least I won’t forget it or lose the email.

Gutsy. Fun. And potentially more productive. How much do you share about what you’re working on? How much do you let your colleagues direct your workflow?