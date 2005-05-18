Veggie King

A veggie burger is coming from Burger King? That is too little too late. First, the fast food companies offer fruit salads. And now more vegetarian fare. But, that is only a band-aid on internal bleeding. The big chains need to make the star products less unhealthy, not add new options that will barely sell.

Here in Manhattan, McDonalds has been offering veggie burgers for a decade. They can’t be selling well, else they would be offered everywhere. They have these healthy alternatives to show something to critics. And if a family goes to the restaurant and the mother buys a fruit salad, her husband and children are probably still shoving greasy burgers and fries into their mouths.

Businesses should embrace real innovation, real change, and not token gestures that are less strategy and more public relations.