Exporting Expertise

I also learned about an intriguing piece of software that — being a Mac user — I can’t fully demo. RichContent’s eXpertSystem and eXpertLingo coaching and consulting software promises a suite of “creativity, brainstorming, and expert learning and presentation programs to accelerate business, coaching, consulting, and learning.”

Based on associative thinking processes and linear diagnostic and presentation tools, the software draws on nearly 1,000 expert topic questions and comments, 144,000 word and phrase associations, and a 250,000-keyword image database for visual brainstorming and assembling presentations. Seems promising. Has anyone tested this tool? Comments?