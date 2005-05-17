Chairman of the Dashboard

This afternoon, I received an email alert about a new online information service that may interest FC Now readers. The Business Intelligence Network is a new project undertaken by Powell Media to offer industry-based content focusing on business intelligence, business performance management, data warehousing, and data quality.
Combining news items, video-driven expert commentary, and blogs, the service provides a wide range of news and commentary, as well as research and white papers. Might be a new news source worth exploring!