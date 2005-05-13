The Mission Position

As part of a company-wide initiative, many of us here at FC World Headquarters recently participated in a “facilitated” exercise to revamp the magazine’s mission statement.

The upside: Sitting in a conference room together and hashing out every last word–and the thoughts behind the words–forced us to reckon with the meaning and value of our work. Why are we here, anyway? And the final document was terrific–an accurate representation of what we all felt.

The downside: We were in that conference room together for nine freakin’ hours over two days. Ugh. Group writing can be pretty excruciating when you work with a bunch of writers. Plus, I think most of us already understood and agreed on our mission implicitly; we just hadn’t codified it as such.

What’s your experience with such matters? Is it worth the time it takes to spell out your mission for all to see? And is it productive to involve, as we did, more than just a few top people?