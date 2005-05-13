Sick Day Break

Yesterday, I took a sick day to stave off a seemingly impending illness. The day of rest, hot soup, and orange juice seems to have done the trick. So much so that today, at 6 a.m., I was up and at ’em, just raring to go.

I’ve been in the office since 7:30. Most of the people on the Web team usually arrive between 9 and 10 a.m., so I had a couple of productive, totally quiet hours to catch up and forge on from my day off. Now that it’s almost noon, I’m curious if and when I’ll hit the wall.

This has me thinking about several things. Are you more productive early in the morning or late in the day? Do you work better with people around you — or when you’re the only person in the office? What’s your sick-day tendency, to fend off illness successfully, or to wear yourself down and then become ill for weeks at a time?