X May Mark the Spot

Last night was a first for the video game industry. Microsoft unveiled their new console, the Xbox 360, on an MTV special. While the program felt like a cheesy variety show, the few glimpses of the next generation games were impressive. The previously mentioned Our Colony has a much better, five minute video for download .

More importantly, this let various websites toss their NDAs away and release the system’s specifications and dozens of screenshots of various games. I think IGN has the best information so far. The system’s Tivo come iPod design is nice, the high definition capabilities are exciting, and the focus on online community is excellent. They’ll reveal much more at E3 on Monday.

And thus the next generation has begun. The growing video game industry, which has already surpassed music sales and movie theater box office sales, will continue to expand. With Xbox 360 in November, and Sony Playstation 3 and Nintendo Revolution next year, there will be an evolution in gaming culture. And I think it will effect our general culture profoundly.