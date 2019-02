So Dennis Miller’s TV show on CNBC got cancelled yesterday. No big news there: CNBC’s primetime is a disaster rivaling the Hindenburg at this point. Where’s John McEnroe when you need him?

What’s interesting is the classy way the staff heard about it, as evidenced by this funny and sad deconstruction of the weaselly email that NBC sent out. It’s a classic of the form. Congratulations, NBC! I’m sure Jim Cramer’s the answer to all your problems.