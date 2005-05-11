Calling all Screw-ups!

At Fast Company we spend a lot of time writing about business success stories, hoping to uncover what it is that smart companies do that others can emulate. Sure, that’s useful. But, as Mary Cantando, founder of Womenbusinessowner.com, points out: you can learn as much from others’ experience in dealing with failure as you can from life’s winners. What’s more, it’s often more fun hearing that the people we admire were once as inept as the rest of us, than hearing one more tale of superhuman derring-do.