Calling all Screw-ups!

At Fast Company we spend a lot of time writing about business success stories, hoping to uncover what it is that smart companies do that others can emulate. Sure, that’s useful. But, as Mary Cantando, founder of Womenbusinessowner.com, points out: you can learn as much from others’ experience in dealing with failure as you can from life’s winners. What’s more, it’s often more fun hearing that the people we admire were once as inept as the rest of us, than hearing one more tale of superhuman derring-do.
Taking Martha Stewart’s recent plight as inspiration, Mary gathered a variety of stories of successful women’s bleakest moments, from Rosie’s Bakery founder Judy Rosenberg’s disastrous choice of retailing locations to Newport Furnishing’s Denise Haney’s misguided trust in a partner, to Diversity Partner’s Adrian Guglielmo’s embarrassing overreaching for a contract with a big-name client. Read them and feel better about whatever it was you screwed up today. Then pick yourself up, dust yourself off…