Reflections on Advertising

The history of advertising in bathrooms is long and storied . You can advertise on johnny cakes . Men can even make ads appear while in the act. There are ads in the bathroom stalls . And there are digital screens displaying ads on hand dryers.

Now, Hotel Business reports that the Isle of Capri hotel and casino in Colorado has installed LCD televisions behind mirrors in the property’s restrooms. Produced by Seura, the TV is positioned so it doesn’t interfere with your reflection, and when the TV is off, you can’t even tell it’s there.

In the home, I can see the potential of this — imagine watching CNN while shaving in the morning. Consider catching the end of “40 Least Hip Hop Moments” on VH1 while flossing. But in public places, it feels intrusive.

Can’t escape from ads? Now, you can’t even wash your hands of them.