Office Talk

It’s been a week since the last episode of the American iteration of ‘the Office’ has aired, plenty of time to consider the season as a whole. I have seen the entirety of the British original and there was some discussion here over which is better. I agree with Mr. Conley’s blog entry , the original is the better show. It was more subtle and darker than the American counterpart, but that is what made it unique. And the mockumentary format was utilized better in the British version.

That being said, the American Office could top the original in one regard. As the original went on, the comedy came more from the characters’ relationships and the boss’ performance. The American version has the opportunity to focus shows on more distinct topics and actual issues of companies. The episode dealing with racism is the perfect example. Let us hope they will continue in that vein.

What topics would you like to see on ‘the Office’?