Fast Company… on the Air!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Alison Overholt, a Fast Company contributing writer, will discuss the May issue’s 25 Top Women Business Builders feature on ABC World News This Morning, at 4:40 a.m. ET, tomorrow, Friday, May 6.

Tune in if you’re able to join us!

Update: Actually, Michael Prospero will be doing the segment.

