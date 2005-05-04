Hybrid Nation

Auto-makers are experiencing difficulty . High gasoline prices are making an impact: SUV sales have declined dramatically. Who wants to buy a gas-guzzler? It is common sense to avoid the extra expense at the pump.

But maybe there is a silver lining to this storm cloud. This could lead to a greater adoption of Hybrid vehicles. They have great fuel efficiency and are becoming more prominent among automobile manufacturers product line. It can only help our country, environmentally and politically, if we use less oil.

What are your thoughts? Will you get a hybrid?