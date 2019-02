Kudos to Simplehuman on their 2005 design line! The products they make are totally workaday — garbage cans and dishracks — but their design sensibility and high style makes me say, “I want!”

Offering trash bins in a wide range of shapes and sizes, as well as modular dishrack components, Simplehuman ensures that you’ll be able to use their products the way — and where — you want to. No making space.

That’s a refreshing approach to basic, every day product design. Commendable!