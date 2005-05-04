Getting Engaged

A new research report from Melcrum considering employee engagement indicates that true involvement inspires improvement. The full report runs $1,000, but the short form still offers some interesting insights.

More than 50% of respondents reported that engagement efforts increased employee retention and customer satisfaction. More than a third identified higher productivity and “discretionary behavior” (personal initiative?). Other respondents claimed improvements in employee advocacy, status as a “Great Place to Work,” profitability, and absenteeism.

Additionally, more than a third of respondents have an in-house program dedicated to engagement where they work. How does your organization gauge — and nurture — engagement? How engaged are you?