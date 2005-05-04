Social Capitalists, Unite!

Are you a social capitalist? We’re looking for the best not-for-profit social entrepreneuring organizations in the U.S. to participate in this year’s Fast Company/Monitor Group Social Capitalist Awards. Winners get recognition in FC’s January ’06 issue. Follow the link for more details. Registration via our web site is open until June 1.

And on the subject, one of our ’05 Social Capitalist Award winners, Vera Institute of Justice, is hosting a confab on Monday, May 9, from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, featuring four NYC winners–Vera, Witness, New Leaders for New Schools, and Scojo Foundation. It’s at Vera’s headquarters at 233 Broadway in Manhattan. For more info, contact Anna Kornilakis.