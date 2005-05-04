PR Smackdown: You Pick the Winner

Contestant #1: UPS delivers a copy of Thomas Friedman’s new book, “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-First Century.” The book is mounted in a cardboard frame, with a wrapper that quotes from Friedman: “One of the most enjoyable things about researching this book has been discovering all sorts of things happening in the world around me of which I had no clue. Nothing was more surprisingly interesting than pulling the curtain back on UPS.” So, huh: Tom Friedman is shilling for Brown? The accompanying letter from UPS describes its “in-sourcing” capability–basically, taking on its customers’ business processes.

Contestant #2: Free booze! Chivas Regal announces its new 18-year-old Gold Signature Scotch Whiskey with a handsome booklike folder encasing press releases, photos, and a photo-CD. Also included: Three miniatures, one each of the two 18-year-old whiskeys that make up the blend, and a third of the blend itself. Much excitement ensues at FC World Headquarters.

Contestant #3: A postcard, postmarked in Nepal. It’s from the North Face 2005 Sight to the Summit Expedition. On the front is a photo of a happy older woman who clearly has just had bandages removed from her eyes. On the back, the expedition name and a brief description: “Philanthropy: Assist with 450 cataract surgeries in Jiri and Paphlu, Solu Khumbu, Nepal.” Then a list of the 13 North Face team members. The card is personally autographed by nine of them.

And the winner is?