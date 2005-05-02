Maker’s Mark

In his blog Play Journal, Pat Kane offers a thought-provoking entry about the role of the craftsman. Citing the Draft Craft Manifesto, Pat expands on the role that craftsmanship — that making — plays in our work lives, commitment to our jobs, and so forth. Key points from the manifesto:
- People get satisfaction for being able to create/craft things because they can see themselves in the objects they make. This is not possible in purchased products.
- The things people make they usually want to keep and update. Crafting is not against consumption. It is against throwing things away.
- People seek recognition for the things they have made. Primarily it comes from their friends and family. This manifests as an economy of gifts.
- People who believe they are producing genuinely cool things seek broader exposure for their products. This creates opportunities for alternative publishing channels.
- Work inspires work. Seeing what other people have made generates new ideas and designs.
- Craft-oriented people seek opportunities to discover interesting things and meet their makers. This creates marketplaces.
When was the last time you recognized a colleague or partner’s craftsmanship? How might you incorporate this idea into your work? What have you made lately?