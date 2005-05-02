advertisement
Maker’s Mark

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In his blog Play Journal, Pat Kane offers a thought-provoking entry about the role of the craftsman. Citing the Draft Craft Manifesto, Pat expands on the role that craftsmanship — that making — plays in our work lives, commitment to our jobs, and so forth. Key points from the manifesto:

  • People get satisfaction for being able to create/craft things because they can see themselves in the objects they make. This is not possible in purchased products.
  • The things people make they usually want to keep and update. Crafting is not against consumption. It is against throwing things away.
  • People seek recognition for the things they have made. Primarily it comes from their friends and family. This manifests as an economy of gifts.
  • People who believe they are producing genuinely cool things seek broader exposure for their products. This creates opportunities for alternative publishing channels.
  • Work inspires work. Seeing what other people have made generates new ideas and designs.
  • Craft-oriented people seek opportunities to discover interesting things and meet their makers. This creates marketplaces.

When was the last time you recognized a colleague or partner’s craftsmanship? How might you incorporate this idea into your work? What have you made lately?

