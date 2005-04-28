Arranging Change

There’s an interesting blog discussion going on between Frank Patrick’s Focused Performance and Gaping Void about what drives change — new tools, or new processes and relationships among peers.

The respective entries — and the comments they’ve attracted so far — resonate well with the May issue’s cover story: Change or Die. As part of a wide-ranging analysis of how people are wired in terms of change, John Kotter, a Harvard Business School professor, offers, “The central issue is never strategy, structure, culture, or systems. The core of the matter is always about changing the behavior of people.”

Is that the same as culture? Would Kotter agree with Frank and Hugh? Or is behavior separate from organizational culture?