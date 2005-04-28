Almost Friday Fun

When simple expense reports read like a cross between Alice In Wonderland and a Bernie Ebbers’ deposition, get to the truth quickly with our foolproof Expense Account Lie Detector. Electronic circuitry measures metabolic rate, heartbeat, and nose twitching; genital hookup gets to the bottom of things in a hurry. Approved by the Central American Chamber of Commerce.

The phony retail site is worth a quick snicker. In addition to the detector, current offerings include Sales Staph and a Great Depression Wall Mural. The office culture parody site will morph into a book later this year.