Reflections from Shanghai

I just returned from a fascinating experience in Shanghai. During this visit I had the opportunity to work with 20 MBA grads who are part of a 20 year documentary project called “China 2024”.

My guess is that most Americans don’t have a clue as to what is going on in Asia.

Both candidates in the last election had the same stupid quote, “Given a level playing field – the American worker will always win”.

I have met 28 year olds in India, China and Eastern Europe with IQs of 150, MBA degrees (as good as ours), an 80 hour per week work schedule and a salary of $20,000 per year. In the US for $20,000 you can get a bag boy with an attitude problem.

“Given a level playing field” I am not betting on the bag boy.

In America we need to wake up to the reality of global competition, invest heavily in education and innovation and quit electing politicians who just lie to us to make us feel good.