Top of the Market?

No offense to Arianna Huffington, who as far as I can tell is a very smart, decent and, needless to say, connected person. But the news of her new celebrity blog, The Huffington Post , strikes me as a sign that the blog phenomenon may have maxed out.

The new blog, set to debut May 9, will feature entries from 250 A-list-ish names including (but not limited to, I guess), Walter Cronkite, Larry David, Nora Ephron, David Mamet, Tina Brown, Mort Zuckerman, Norman Mailer, and Diane Keaton. It will combine “breaking news and media commentary with an innovative group blog featuring fresh takes from some of our culture’s most original thinkers, weighing in on a wide range of subjects–from the political to the personal,” promises the Tribune Media Services, which will offer newspapers and their web sites material from the new blog.

Beyond wondering what Diane Keaton possibly could write that I’d be interested in reading, my question is this: Don’t we hear enough from celebs already? The power of most blogs depends on their writers’ anti-celebrity, on the subversive appeal of a more-or-less democratic medium. I wish Ariana all the best, but I’m not sure I see the point.

Plus, is Walter Cronkite really going to respond to all the comments he gets?