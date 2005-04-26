Pushing Perfection Past the Limit

Tuesday’s train accident in Japan which killed 78 and injured about 440, reminded me of April’s Next lead essay, “The Performance Paradox.” It seems that the accident may have been caused by the train’s driver speeding to make up time in order to keep Japan’s rail system running like clockwork. As Jena McGregor pointed out in her essay, “inevitably, the exceptional becomes the expected.” In rushing to maintain the status quo, is this what happens when you’re running late in a system that demands punctuality? How can you build in tolerance for less-then-perfect results?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens