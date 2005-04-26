Canuckian Business, Et Tu?

An FC Now entry posted last month in search of progressive and proactive businesses in Canada — inspired by some recent remarks made by Henry Mintzberg — drew some not-so-friendly fire from our neighbors to the north.

So it was interesting to see a blog entry written by a Company of Friends member in Vancouver exploring the intercontinental divide. What can Canadian leaders learn from Silicon Valley? What can British Columbia learn from, well, Britain? (And I’d like our initial question to remain standing: What can others learn from Canada? Trumpet the productive and proactive leaders and teams here, please.)

In his blog, Brendon Wilson addresses the pace of change, market size, the role of professional organizations, and the value of density.