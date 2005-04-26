Funny, Money?

I just received an announcement of the 2nd annual Humour in the Workplace Awards. Organized by Rock.Paper.Scissors in Vancouver, British Columbia, the program aims to recognize people and teams “making the most out of humour to create business success, overcome challenges, create new opportunities and/or compete better in the market.”
This afternoon, following a working lunch, a colleague remarked that I was a “funny, funny man.” Is that a compliment? A criticism? Is anyone you work with particularly funny? How do they use humor as a competitive tool?