You Deserve a Break Today

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In the May issue of MacWorld, I read an item about a nifty little application called MacBreakZ. The program is a stretching utility that prompts you to take regular rest breaks, perform simple exercises, and otherwise make sure you don’t just sit at your desk all day long. Has anyone ever used one of these kinds of programs? Useful? Useless? Share your stories here.

