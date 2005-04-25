advertisement
Alternative Motivational Posters

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

If your no-humor office isn’t the type that would see the brilliance in Despair.com’s sarcastic takes on motivational posters, maybe you could at least get them to substitute those cheesy wall hangings with these nicely designed takes on the motivational affiche. While I promise I’m not singlehandedly trying to push the May issue–I happened across both my posts this morning coincidentally, honest!–read more about Despair.com’s new book in this great story by Jamie Malanowski.

