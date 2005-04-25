This is Your Brain on Creativity

I was reading the great blog Noise Between Stations this morning and came across a link to what looks like an interesting article in Scientific American Mind. After reading Alan Deutschman’s May cover story, “Change or Die,” I’m intrigued more and more by how our brains affect our ability to change–or create. The article features research by neurologist Bruce Miller, who studied how dementia patients who suffered damage to left brain functions often saw a surge of creativity. The left brain’s convergent thinking constrains the right brain’s divergent thinking. While the article requires a fee to read, Noise Between Stations has provided us with a few tips from the Scientific American story for staying more creative: