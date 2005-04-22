Yesterday’s post from FC intern Kevin Ohannessian about Googling former classmates got me thinking. If you and your co-workers are at a loose end this afternoon, why not challenge them to a game of competitive name-surfing? Look around your office — whose name would come highest in a web search?

Whoa, whoa, whoa — step away from the Google button. That $370m-making monster is all very well if I’m happy to aggregate all the Ian Wylies in the world. But Google search results are too crude and random for this game. If I want to be really vain and find out who ‘the most important’ Ian Wylie is, Zoominfo does a better job.

Launched last month, this search engine uses artificial intelligence techniques to extract information from Web sites, press releases, electronic news services, SEC filings and other online sources to create an index of information about individuals.

Zoominfo and rivals like Ziggs and Jigsaw are good news for salespeople, employers and other professionals searching for the biogs and contact details of sales leads or job candidates they’re thinking of hiring.

But the best news is that with Zoominfo, Ian Wylie of Fast Company is currently numero uno, king of the hill, top of the heap — comfortably ahead of the Ian Wylies who run the British Dental Association, look after polymers at BP and manage the books for True Health Inc.

Ouch — I’ve just tripped over my ego.