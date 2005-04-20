Molten Bolton

You’ve really got to be a bad seed to not make it through a Republican-dominated leadership process when you’re a loyal Republican. But it looks like John Bolton, President Bush’s handpicked choice to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is in real trouble. And it’s not because he has publicly ridiculed the United Nations itself, which some think might be a good disqualifier on its own.

Rather, it’s because John Bolton seems to have a little problem in the area of leadership. Several intelligence analysts from the United States State Department and the CIA have testified that Bolton was abusive towards them and tried to stall the careers of analysts that didn’t agree with him on such subjects as the Iraqi weapons buildup.

In reading the reports, I was struck by the fact that autocratic, top-down leadership no longer gets an automatic pass–not even in the world of the Washington bureaucracy. If this guy goes down. it’s a victory for the little guy, whether he works on Wall Street, Main Street, or in the corridors of political power. For those of us who write about the workplace, it’s welcome news.