Fox Helps You Help It…

To save its award-winning Arrested Development TV series, as reported in The New York Times. It’s a strange turning of the tables–normally it’s in our hands to try and save our favorite TV shows from getting the ax by petitioning to the networks. So I’m pleased that Fox has put this together, and it sends out a message that they’re open to what the public wants, if enough of them respond to the call.

However, I noticed on the site that no where does it say how many names are needed to result in the show’s saving, and volunteering my email, not to mention a friend’s, kinda makes me suspect. What if this is all a marketing vehicle dressed up in the sheep’s clothing of a grassroots campaign? If this were something done by a fan, I probably wouldn’t hesitate. Does the fact that Fox is spearheading this make you think twice about signing on? Or is it a plus that it’s a direct line to the company to be heard?