Fast to the Future

A deal between Sony and Ascent has been announced, using HP technology. This is the first major film company to work towards a digital makeover. This may the first step toward flexibility and customizability in the movie industry. With new processors coming from Intel and AMD, with new games systems on the way from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony, with new cell phones with video capabilities being released, we are at the cusp of something transformative.

The internet revolution has stabilized, and the cellular evolution is well underway. What is to come is an entertainment revolution, of technology that directly affects culture. Have you gotten an HD television yet? Thinking about it? High Definition video discs are on the way. And newer game systems will have HD graphics that rival the computer-generated films of the past. Everyone will watch movies on the go, with a PSP, PDA, or video-capable cell phone. They’ll be getting films on demand, either streamed from a website, through their cable or satellite box, or in the mail via Netflix.

I think companies need to embrace the new entertainment culture to come, to innovate around that. Everyone wants to be engaged, wants to be wowed. Companies have to strategize with the emerging zeitgeist in mind. We want the world, and we want it now.