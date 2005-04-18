Blogging at Work

The debate over employee blogs has reached new heights ever since a blogger who works for a blog company has been reprimanded for blogging about employees blogging. (Try saying that three times quickly.) The New York Times today tells the story of Niall Kennedy, an employee at Technorati , which tracks the blogosphere, who posted a satiric blog about the increasing fears in corporations over employee blogging. He wasn’t asked to leave, as employees at Google and Delta Air Lines have been, but Technorati did ask him to reconsider after they had some complaints, and he took down the poast.

While I’m not sure I’d advocate over-stringent rules on blogging, it seems like every company needs to have, at a minimum, clear discussions with employees about blogging, if not some written guidelines. Confusion remians–after Kennedy’s ordeal, he even stated that “My interpretation of Technorati’s current blogging policy is an attempt to make sure employees are aware of the weight their words carry in this new medium and new industry. It is a really difficult thing to communicate and I am still not sure how to communicate this message effectively to new employees.”This set of guidelines from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, released last week, seems like a helpful start for employees.

What do you think? Are blogging policies necessary? Should companies stay completely hands-off? Does anyone work for a company that’s given them clear guidelines?