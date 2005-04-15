Get the Goal

Have you ever wanted something so bad that you try to find any way to get it? Yesterday in the mail I got a rare book I ordered from the web, the author’s preferred edition of Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods.’ It was the $50 paperback, a good alternative to the amazing, but expensive $200 deluxe hardcover.

It seems to me that this is a good technique for a business. Name a task you want to achieve, even if it seems unobtainable. Then figure out how to accomplish something that approximates said goal. You want to expand to a new market, like Asia? It may be massive and cost prohibitive. So, start with one or two small countries and see how that goes.

There is always an alternative to pursue. You may think your goals or dreams are unreachable, but that is because you are aiming too high. Go for the lower target, and then maybe from there you can work your way up to the loftier one.