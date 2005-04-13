Look Back: Cyrus Field

Just to add to Heath’s blog below , did anyone catch PBS’s “American Experience” special on Cyrus Field , “the father of the transatlantic cable”? Amazing film about an amazing man who failed, failed and failed again. In the process he lost millions, burned countless bridges and watched his professional reputation destroyed in humiliating front-page stories and silent solitary defeats. Then he proved everyone wrong.

Field was a paper merchant – one of ten kids – who saw an opportunity in linking the US and Europe with a cable for telegraph communications. His eventual success lead PBS to call him the man who “ushered in a new era of international communications.” It’s an inspiring entrepreneurial story — something that wouldn’t be out of place in an MBA course. Check it out – I read a dozen pitches a day about entrepreneurs, and this obscure, compelling tale trumps them all.