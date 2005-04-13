Of A Whole New Mind

Yesterday afternoon, I took the train down to Philadelphia to join the local Company of Friends group at the Charter High School for Architecture and Design . Why go so far just to turn around to head home in several hours?

Dan Pink. A Fast Company contributor who has explored Free Agent Nation, metaphor marketing, and digital storytelling, Pink gathered with area readers to discuss the ideas behind his new book A Whole New Mind.

I read most of the book on the train ride home and on the subway to work this morning, and while I’m persuaded that his thesis is valid — it’s not the left or right brain, it’s the whole brain that matters — I’m struck by several questions, some of which lingered during the Q&A following his brief talk.

Books like this may help persuade left-brained business leaders that they need to change their approach to managing their companies. And it may help those left-brained leaders become more right brained — there are plenty of useful tools and resources in the “portfolio” sections of the book.

But how can everyone pursue the whole mind? I pose this question at several levels. First, are there resources to help people who are predominately right brained become more left brained? (I haven’t even looked; there may very well be.) Second, how can right-brained people better work with left-brained people to accomplish more, more easily? Third, how can right brainers better cope with the frustration they may face as they bump up against left brainers who “just don’t get it.”

And fourth, and most importantly, perhaps, what can we do to get beyond getting more right brained or left brained… and getting more whole brained?