Examples of people getting fired for contributing questionable material to their personal — and professional — blogs keep popping up.

A recent survey conducted by the Web-hosting company Hostway includes a couple of telling items regarding to the role of blogs at work.

About 60 percent of respondents to the Hostway survey agreed it is acceptable for a company to censor what appears on its blog and that bloggers should not be allowed to release proprietary information about a company/product. One out of four people believe companies should have the right to fire an employee based on information that person posts to a blog.

John’s entry earlier this year sparked some interesting discussion. What do you think of this recent survey?