Every Second Counts

The Wall Street Journal today features an interesting article in the Marketplace section on how food retailers such as Starbucks , Dunkin’ Donuts , and Wendy’s are working to decrease how much time it takes to prepare orders and serve customers.

Something as simple as a larger ice scoop with a stronger handle can shave 14 seconds off the preparation time of a specialty drink. Fascinating! I’m always looking for ways to save time without cutting corners in terms of quality. What do you do to be more effective and efficient? What takes places where you work that makes things take more time and slows you down? How do you combat those influences?