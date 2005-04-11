Fishing for Schools

US News & World Report released its new list of America’s best graduate schools in the April 11 edition. Here’s the top 10 business schools:
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
- MIT (Sloan)
- Northwestern University (Kellogg)
- Dartmouth College (Tuck)
- University of California — Berkeley (Haas)
- University of Chicago
- Columbia University
- University of Michigan — Ann Arbor (Ross)
Also in that issue, Justin Ewers poses the question, “Is the MBA Obsolete?” What do you think? Take the Fast Company poll.