Fishing for Schools

By Heath Row1 minute Read

US News & World Report released its new list of America’s best graduate schools in the April 11 edition. Here’s the top 10 business schools:

  • Harvard University
  • Stanford University
  • University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
  • MIT (Sloan)
  • Northwestern University (Kellogg)
  • Dartmouth College (Tuck)
  • University of California — Berkeley (Haas)
  • University of Chicago
  • Columbia University
  • University of Michigan — Ann Arbor (Ross)

Also in that issue, Justin Ewers poses the question, “Is the MBA Obsolete?” What do you think? Take the Fast Company poll.

