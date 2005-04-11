I’m not much of a golf fan, but witnessing the sport’s big event up close and personal — I was lucky to spend a gorgeous spring day on the greens (and in the muck) in Augusta on Saturday — managed to keep me tuned in for Sunday’s last round. Especially for Tiger Woods’ amazing chip shot on 16.

The shot — and the swoosh logo that got a close-up as Tiger’s ball lingered teasingly on the rim of the hole — is now the subject of a ready-made consumer-generated Nike ad that’s making the rounds on the Internet. Unlike other such viral or parody ads, like this one for iPod and this extremely controversial one for Volkswagon, Tiger (along with CBS’ news crew) basically made the ad for us. What do you think the chances are Nike would actually just use it?