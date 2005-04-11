Over Clocking?

This morning, I woke up at 8:15 a.m. only to wonder whether I’d slept through my alarm clock. Nope. I’d mistakenly set it for 8 p.m. before going to bed. This happens to me all the time, and if I don’t set my alarm incorrectly, chances are I’ll ride the snooze button until late-for-meeting guilt hits — or deadline panic attacks — instead.

So I’m intrigued by this MIT research project. Clocky, as the project is dubbed, is pretty simple: It’s a soft, padded clock that will automatically roll off your nightstand — and relatively far away — once you hit the snooze button. To actually turn off the alarm, you need to find the clock.

Pretty ingenious. How do you get up and at ’em when morning breaks?