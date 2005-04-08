advertisement
Scene and Hurd

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A recent Knowledge@Wharton feature offers incoming HP chief Mark Hurd some free advice. Professor Harbir Singh suggests that Hurd may face a six-month grace period as he settles into the role. Among the advice? Get out of the PC business. What advice would you offer Hurd?

