Score One for the Little Guys!

After a two-year boycott, Taco Bell finally acceded to demands to improve the wages and working conditions of farmworkers, primarily for immigrants who pick tomatos for the burrito giant in Florida.
While it’s also heartening to hear that Yum Brands (the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Long John Silver’s), thinks that the laws should be changed to better protect workers (and make their competitors pay more for labor, too), a statement after the fact is a bit self-serving. But, for the socially conscious out there, you can now eat all the tacos, gorditas, chalupas, and burritos you want with a clean conscience. Your cholesterol is another matter.