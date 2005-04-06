Score One for the Little Guys!

While it’s also heartening to hear that Yum Brands (the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Long John Silver’s), thinks that the laws should be changed to better protect workers (and make their competitors pay more for labor, too), a statement after the fact is a bit self-serving. But, for the socially conscious out there, you can now eat all the tacos, gorditas, chalupas, and burritos you want with a clean conscience. Your cholesterol is another matter.