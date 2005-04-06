advertisement
Can’t Decide? Use Both

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Here’s a funny–but useful–email forward I just got from my brother-in-law’s German girlfriend (Subject line: “SUCHMASCHINE”). Who knows if a Yahoo-Google marriage would ever happen–doubtful, I’d say–but in the meantime, here’s a fun way of getting the best of both worlds. It’s the second Google spoof I’ve gotten in an email. If you haven’t seen Gizoogle, check it out.

