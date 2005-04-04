advertisement
A Newsletter You Can Use

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Innovation Station contributor Richard Watson just released a new edition of his online newsletter BrainMail. The delightfully lo-fi site offers a wide range of quick hits — some which will stick, and some that might not. Regardless of whether the whole issue resonates, BrainMail is definitely food for thought.

