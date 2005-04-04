Asleep at the Wheel?

Here’s a useful tool for frequent business travelers: the Sleep Travel Trading Co. . The site is full of tips from John Stallcup, author of “How to Sleep on Airplanes,” and it has an intriguing Sleep FAQ with insights such as this: “17 hours of sustained wakefulness can lead to a decrease in physical and mental performance equivalent to a blood alcohol level of 0.05% (legally drunk).” That suggests that international travelers and many other professionals–investment bankers working on deals, say, or doctors handling marathon shifts in hospitals–might not be in a suitable condition for their responsibilities…