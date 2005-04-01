April Fool’s Day Gags II

How many people logged into their Gmail accounts this morning and believed what they saw? I’ll be the first to say I didn’t blink an eye when the site told me I would get “Infinity +1” storage. Google has pleasantly surprised me so many times before–I can get 1GB of email storage for free? I can find out what that guy I dated in 10th grade is doing in less than a second?–that I’d probably believe it if they told me I could use Google to find a taxi in the city real-time. (Wait a minute! I can!)