iPod Crime Wave

I missed this a couple of days ago (probably because I was too busy being hated around the world for my views on The Office ), but subway robberies in New York are up and they’re being blamed on the iPod .

Who would have thought that ostentatiously showing off how hopelessly trendy you are with a $500 item would have such consequences? So now people wearing those ridiculous white headphones don’t just look hopelessly sheep-like, but they’re a target too! Ha! If you’re going to continue in your mistaken, brainwashed belief that the iPod is the best MP3 player out there (Sony and even Creative have more intuitive interfaces and better features), at least do yourself a favor and stop looking like a yutz with those “please rob me” white headphones.