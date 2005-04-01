April Fool’s Day Gags

Today of course is April 1. April Fool’s Day. The workplace is a ripe venue for such gags. Last year, our factcheckers played a trick on some of the senior writers, telling them that certain key facts in just published stories were wrong and they were going to look stupid when the magazine came out. I once had a co-worker renowned for wearing three-piece suits who would come to work on April 1 in a t-shirt or sometimes a blue jean suit. Always good for a chuckle.